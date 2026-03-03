Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,201,696 Shares of State Street Corporation $STT

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,485,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,201,696 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of State Street worth $404,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,566,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $910,934,000 after buying an additional 381,547 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,412,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,236,000 after acquiring an additional 80,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,412,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $784,930,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,576,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in State Street by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,451,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,343,000 after purchasing an additional 178,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $144.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research downgraded State Street from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.83.

Shares of STT opened at $129.50 on Tuesday. State Street Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $137.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. State Street had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

