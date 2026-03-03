Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,015,579 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,015,579 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.12% of Camden Property Trust worth $355,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 524.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.15.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO Laurie Baker sold 2,168 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $235,011.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,240,331.20. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $230,787.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,386.45. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,625 shares of company stock worth $5,995,193. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.62 and a 200-day moving average of $106.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.17 and a one year high of $126.55.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.29). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $396.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.64%.

Camden Property Trust declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

