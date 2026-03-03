Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 440,224 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,637,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $756,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SP Asset Management LLC increased its position in Labcorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Labcorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Labcorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in Labcorp by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Labcorp by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Labcorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total transaction of $429,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,619,935.17. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan C. Meltzer sold 87 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.42, for a total value of $25,266.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,948.44. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,860 shares of company stock worth $1,954,267. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LH. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Labcorp from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Labcorp from $313.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Labcorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LH

Labcorp Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:LH opened at $286.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.10. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.38 and a fifty-two week high of $293.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.550-18.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.53%.

About Labcorp

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp’s core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.