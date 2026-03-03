Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,738,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,874,703 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises 0.8% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,358,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 111,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 31,454 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 697.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Cynthia B. Powell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $183,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,010.83. The trade was a 83.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Baron Maguire sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $651,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 74,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,811.99. This trade represents a 14.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 54.59%.

Truist Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 15.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

