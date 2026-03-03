Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,845,958 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 560,652 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.87% of Devon Energy worth $415,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Capital One Financial reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Devon Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, January 16th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.