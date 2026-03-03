Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 138.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,968,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303,373 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Regal Rexnord worth $566,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 95.1% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In related news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,060. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cheryl Lewis sold 2,262 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $487,981.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,734.87. This trade represents a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 53,451 shares of company stock worth $11,386,689 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 price target on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RRX

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $221.89 on Tuesday. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $229.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.04 and its 200 day moving average is $155.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company’s operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.