Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $528 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,471,724 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,038,858 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $527,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,551,258 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,840,000 after acquiring an additional 115,285 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,157 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 88.5% during the second quarter. Arrow Capital Pty Ltd now owns 113,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the period. Finally, Momentum Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FCX opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.50%.Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CFO Maree E. Robertson sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,985,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917,475.70. This represents a 37.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $682,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 40,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,149.19. This trade represents a 21.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 603,140 shares of company stock worth $37,660,139 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

