Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $380.85 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 365,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of American Water Works worth $380,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $344,645,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,227,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,650,543,000 after purchasing an additional 597,916 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,442,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,817,000 after purchasing an additional 494,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 81.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,043,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,217,000 after purchasing an additional 469,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 31,955.0% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 320,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,592,000 after purchasing an additional 319,550 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $135.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.13 and a 200-day moving average of $134.05. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.28 and a 12-month high of $155.50.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.38%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $149.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.89.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

