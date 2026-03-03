Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,612,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,995 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,015,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $666.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $657.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $632.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.95 and a 52-week high of $710.97.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $705.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $631.00 to $612.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $697.13.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

