Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 120,490 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,490 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of AbbVie worth $350,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on ABBV
AbbVie Trading Up 0.9%
ABBV stock opened at $234.16 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.39 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.47 and its 200-day moving average is $223.47. The firm has a market cap of $414.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 293.22%.
Key AbbVie News
Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Positive topline results from the Phase 3 AFFIRM study show risankizumab (SKYRIZI) subcutaneous induction met co‑primary and ranked secondary endpoints with a consistent safety profile — a clear commercial and label expansion catalyst for AbbVie’s immunology franchise. AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 AFFIRM Study
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes AbbVie reported the SKYRIZI data alongside another regulatory win — FDA approval for an oral VENCLEXTA + acalabrutinib combo in untreated CLL — strengthening the company’s hematology/oncology mix and supporting longer‑term growth and valuation narratives. AbbVie’s New Data And Approval Test Growth And Valuation Story
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie plans large manufacturing capacity investment (reported coverage of a $380M program) to add two active pharmaceutical ingredient facilities with AI/advanced manufacturing integration — this supports supply chain control, potential margin benefits and scaled production for new launches. Is AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) One of the Best Cancer Stocks to Invest In Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie will present at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on March 10 — an opportunity for management to provide investor updates and for analysts to seek detail on pipeline timing and commercialization plans. AbbVie to Present at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple analyst/commentary pieces highlight AbbVie’s high dividend yield and yield‑oriented appeal — supportive for income investors but mainly sentiment/flow driven rather than new company fundamentals. Why AbbVie Stock May Be the Ultimate Option for Dividend Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry reports mention AbbVie in the context of broader continuous manufacturing trends — relevant for long‑term operating efficiency but not an immediate stock catalyst. Continuous Manufacturing Market Trends and Global Forecasts, 2035
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.