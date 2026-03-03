Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 120,490 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,490 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of AbbVie worth $350,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.9%

ABBV stock opened at $234.16 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.39 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.47 and its 200-day moving average is $223.47. The firm has a market cap of $414.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 293.22%.

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

