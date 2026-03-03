Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VRRM. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $257.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 35.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 9.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

