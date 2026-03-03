Venture Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VG)

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 67,294 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 284% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,504 put options.

More Venture Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Venture Global this week:

Get Venture Global alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — VG reported $0.41 EPS vs. ~$0.35 consensus, driven by higher LNG sales volumes; revenue dynamics were mixed. This EPS beat is supporting the stock. Venture Global Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

Q4 earnings beat — VG reported $0.41 EPS vs. ~$0.35 consensus, driven by higher LNG sales volumes; revenue dynamics were mixed. This EPS beat is supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Legal win — A New York court refused to overturn an arbitration ruling in VG’s favor against Shell, removing a major legal overhang and reducing execution risk on that matter. NY court rejects Shell bid

Legal win — A New York court refused to overturn an arbitration ruling in VG’s favor against Shell, removing a major legal overhang and reducing execution risk on that matter. Positive Sentiment: New supply deal — VG signed a five‑year supply agreement with Trafigura for ~0.5 MTPA starting 2026, adding contracted offtake and revenue visibility. Trafigura deal

New supply deal — VG signed a five‑year supply agreement with Trafigura for ~0.5 MTPA starting 2026, adding contracted offtake and revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Bank of America reiterated a Buy, citing a strong project pipeline and margin upside, which can bolster investor confidence. BofA reaffirms Buy

Analyst support — Bank of America reiterated a Buy, citing a strong project pipeline and margin upside, which can bolster investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Operational positioning — Coverage pieces highlight VG’s fleet and ability to boost output as other suppliers (e.g., Qatar) face disruptions, supporting near‑term upside potential for volumes. Ready to step up output

Operational positioning — Coverage pieces highlight VG’s fleet and ability to boost output as other suppliers (e.g., Qatar) face disruptions, supporting near‑term upside potential for volumes. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available — Full Q4 earnings transcript and slide deck provide detail on margins, volumes and CAPEX; useful for assessing whether the beat is sustainable. Earnings call transcript

Investor materials available — Full Q4 earnings transcript and slide deck provide detail on margins, volumes and CAPEX; useful for assessing whether the beat is sustainable. Negative Sentiment: 2026 profit outlook trimmed — VG warned adjusted core profit for 2026 will be below Street expectations, citing Winter Storm Fern impacts and LNG margin compression in Q1, which is weighing on forward sentiment. Downbeat 2026 profit forecast

2026 profit outlook trimmed — VG warned adjusted core profit for 2026 will be below Street expectations, citing Winter Storm Fern impacts and LNG margin compression in Q1, which is weighing on forward sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Unusual put activity — Large block of put option purchases (≈67,294 puts, ~+284% vs. normal), signaling some investor hedging or bearish bets that could increase near‑term volatility.

Venture Global Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of VG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 45,756,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,856,898. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 5.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68. Venture Global has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Venture Global ( NYSE:VG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Venture Global had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 21.99%.Venture Global’s revenue was up 191.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Venture Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

VG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Venture Global from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $8.00 target price on Venture Global in a report on Monday, December 15th. US Capital Advisors raised Venture Global to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Venture Global in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on VG

Insider Transactions at Venture Global

In related news, insider Thomas Earl sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $6,890,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venture Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Venture Global by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Venture Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Venture Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Venture Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 161.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter.

About Venture Global

(Get Free Report)

Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.