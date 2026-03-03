Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363,432 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,457.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $146.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.54. The company has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $149.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

