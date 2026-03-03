Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Sold by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $27,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,527,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,763,000 after buying an additional 43,846 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,635,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 100,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 106,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,989,000 after purchasing an additional 49,116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $230.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $235.48. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.25.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

