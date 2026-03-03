Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Up 56.3% in February

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 379,384 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the January 29th total of 242,798 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,721,881 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,721,881 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.03. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,130,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,208 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,490,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,940 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,941,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,964,000 after purchasing an additional 817,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 6,908,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,676,000 after buying an additional 1,950,826 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

