Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Stock Holdings Trimmed by Strive Asset Management LLC

Strive Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,288,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 378.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 236.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $733.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $749.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $745.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $806.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.