Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. $PZZA

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,634,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.09% of Papa John’s International worth $174,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 7,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 41.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of PZZA opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $55.74.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $498.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.25 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.44%.Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Papa John’s International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc is a leading American pizza restaurant chain known for its focus on high-quality ingredients and consistent product offerings. Founded in 1984 by John Schnatter in Jeffersonville, Indiana, the company has grown to operate thousands of restaurants across the United States and in more than 40 international markets. Papa John’s restaurants are primarily franchised, supported by a network of corporate-owned outlets that together drive brand standards, operational guidance and marketing efforts.

The core menu at Papa John’s centers on a variety of hand-tossed and pan pizzas made with a signature stone-baked crust and topped with real cheese, vine-ripened tomato sauce and premium meats and vegetables.

