Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 19,500 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,545,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.95% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $186,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $90.09 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $109.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.78 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 4.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 131,425 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.48 per share, for a total transaction of $8,999,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 459,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,433,004.80. The trade was a 40.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $465,159.90. The trade was a 17.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,029. Company insiders own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.92.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company’s primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

