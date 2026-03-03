Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Globalstar, Inc. $GSAT

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,233,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.13% of Globalstar worth $190,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in Globalstar by 11.6% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,025,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,701,000 after acquiring an additional 209,825 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Globalstar by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 79,185 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Globalstar from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Globalstar in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $77,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 108,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,914.66. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $55,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 58,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,014. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,305 shares of company stock valued at $976,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSAT opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Globalstar, Inc is a leading provider of mobile satellite voice and data communications services. Through a network of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, the company delivers reliable satellite connectivity to users in remote or underserved regions where terrestrial networks are unavailable or unreliable. Its product portfolio includes satellite phones, two-way satellite data modems and Internet of Things (IoT) devices designed for tracking, monitoring and emergency notification.

Founded in 1991 as a joint venture between Loral and Qualcomm, Globalstar launched its first fleet of 48 satellites between 1998 and 2000.

