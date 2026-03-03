Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Coursera, Inc. $COUR

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,921,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.37% of Coursera worth $163,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth about $15,435,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coursera by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 910,123 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,466,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 815,745 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,863,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $4,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

COUR stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $13.56.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.83 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Coursera from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 9,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $57,483.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 217,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,825.92. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc (NYSE:COUR) operates a leading online learning platform that delivers courses, specializations, professional certificates and fully accredited degree programs in collaboration with top universities and industry partners. Founded in 2012 by Stanford University professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, Coursera’s mission is to provide universal access to world-class education and bridge skill gaps in a rapidly evolving job market.

The platform features more than 6,000 offerings created by over 275 academic institutions and corporate entities, spanning fields such as data science, business, technology, health care and the arts.

