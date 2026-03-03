Vanguard Group Inc. Has $189.61 Million Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,918,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.70% of Benchmark Electronics worth $189,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 6,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 21.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Insider Transactions at Benchmark Electronics

In related news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,748.83. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Benck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 398,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,170,094.20. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,769. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

BHE opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.51 and a beta of 0.99. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $61.12.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.590 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.55%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark’s offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

