Vanguard Group Inc. Has $170.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,589,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,667,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.76% of Wendy’s worth $170,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $2,428,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 348,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 156,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $18,929,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 634,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 264,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,651,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 145.93%. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wendy’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Evercore set a $8.00 price objective on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Argus raised Wendy’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price objective on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wendy’s from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

View Our Latest Report on Wendy’s

About Wendy’s

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company’s menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy’s has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.

Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy’s expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.