Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,707,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.82% of Leggett & Platt worth $166,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEG. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,380,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 890,577 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 202.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 402,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 269,347 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,706,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE LEG opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 5.80%.The company had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LEG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc is a diversified manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of a wide range of engineered components and products. The company’s offerings span several end markets, including residential bedding, commercial and residential furniture, automotive seating and interiors, aerospace applications and industrial products. By integrating product design with proprietary manufacturing processes, Leggett & Platt serves as a key supplier to both original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors.

The company’s core product lines include coil springs and support systems for mattresses and furniture, adjustable bed mechanisms, engineered components such as extruded and formed metal products, and specialty foam and bedding products.

