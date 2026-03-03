Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. $PDM

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,079,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.32% of Piedmont Realty Trust worth $171,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Piedmont Realty Trust by 629.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 79.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 59.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDM. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Piedmont Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PDM opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $939.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $142.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, that focuses on the ownership, acquisition and management of office properties. The company’s portfolio comprises a mix of multi-tenant and single-tenant buildings, with a particular emphasis on small- to mid-size office campuses and urban infill properties. Piedmont Realty Trust structures its leases and property services to support a diversified base of tenants, including professional services firms, government agencies and technology companies.

The company’s operating model combines property management, leasing and strategic capital allocation to enhance asset value and drive income stability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.