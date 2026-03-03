Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 349,475 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the January 29th total of 283,859 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 539,640 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 539,640 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.42. 956,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,925. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.51. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $100.87 and a 12 month high of $137.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Financials ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,568,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,179,000 after acquiring an additional 131,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,604,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,137,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,811,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,774,000 after acquiring an additional 27,036 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,416,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,927,000 after purchasing an additional 40,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,236,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,080,000 after buying an additional 73,925 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies involved in activities, such as banking, mortgage finance, consumer finance, specialized finance, investment banking and brokerage, asset management and custody, corporate lending, insurance, financial investment, and real estate (including real estate investment trusts).

