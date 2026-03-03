VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF (ASX:LEND) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.15

VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF (ASX:LEND – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 104.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 1st.

VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF Stock Performance

