Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,179 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries comprises 1.5% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 1.46% of Valmont Industries worth $111,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at $739,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 441.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,663,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $492.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.2%

Valmont Industries stock opened at $459.15 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $487.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.500-23.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.17%.

Key Headlines Impacting Valmont Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Valmont Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised Valmont’s FY2027 estimate to $23.71 (from $22.65) and published a FY2028 forecast of $28.12, and it increased several 2027 quarterly estimates (Q2–Q4 2027). These upgrades signal stronger analyst confidence in Valmont’s medium-term earnings trajectory.

Zacks raised Valmont’s FY2027 estimate to $23.71 (from $22.65) and published a FY2028 forecast of $28.12, and it increased several 2027 quarterly estimates (Q2–Q4 2027). These upgrades signal stronger analyst confidence in Valmont’s medium-term earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Valmont expanded its industrial infrastructure presence in the NYSE Composite Index, which can boost passive demand and visibility among index-focused funds. Valmont Industries Expands Industrial Infrastructure Presence Nyse Composite Index

Valmont expanded its industrial infrastructure presence in the NYSE Composite Index, which can boost passive demand and visibility among index-focused funds. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a full slate of quarterly and annual estimates for 2026–2028 (Q1–Q4 and FY figures). The firm also notes a current consensus full-year figure of roughly $18.07 — useful context but not a direct company action.

Zacks published a full slate of quarterly and annual estimates for 2026–2028 (Q1–Q4 and FY figures). The firm also notes a current consensus full-year figure of roughly $18.07 — useful context but not a direct company action. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed near-term quarter forecasts: Q1 2026 EPS lowered to $4.69 (from $4.83), Q2 2026 to $5.34 (from $5.46), and Q1 2027 to $5.25 (from $5.36). Those downgrades suggest near-term demand or margin caution that can weigh on the stock.

Analysts trimmed near-term quarter forecasts: Q1 2026 EPS lowered to $4.69 (from $4.83), Q2 2026 to $5.34 (from $5.46), and Q1 2027 to $5.25 (from $5.36). Those downgrades suggest near-term demand or margin caution that can weigh on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Valmont slightly missed its most recent quarterly EPS consensus (by roughly $0.03). Combined with near-term estimate cuts, that small miss likely contributes to today’s downward pressure.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

