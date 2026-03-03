Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Valens Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $152.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Base Ltd. lifted its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Value Base Ltd. now owns 21,473,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after buying an additional 812,482 shares during the last quarter. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP grew its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 0.9% during the third quarter. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP now owns 3,489,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,790 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,790,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 645,782 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Valens Semiconductor by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 472,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 291,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Corp. is a provider of high-speed connectivity solutions, specializing in semiconductor chipsets that enable the transmission of uncompressed video, audio and data over common cabling such as twisted-pair and coax. The company’s flagship technology, HDBaseT, supports the simultaneous delivery of multiple signal types—including HDMI, USB, Ethernet and power—over a single cable. This multi-service approach addresses the growing demands of both consumer electronics and automotive infotainment systems, where bandwidth, reliability and low latency are critical.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Israel, Valens maintains research and development operations across North America, Europe and Asia.

