Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives $13.88 Average PT from Analysts

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.4615.

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “cautious” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.20 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vale from $13.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

VALE stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($1.42). Vale had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 6.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Vale by 2,239.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,596,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,996,000 after purchasing an additional 39,818,066 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Vale by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,322,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,163,896,000 after buying an additional 32,864,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 1,534.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,810,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,908,000 after buying an additional 23,292,629 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Vale by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,132,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

