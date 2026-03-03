US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 1,974.7% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 24,881 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vistra by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 433,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,961,000 after buying an additional 55,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $165.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.23.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.27). Vistra had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 82.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $3,605,774.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,290,575.90. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vistra from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

