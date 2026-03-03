US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. $FMX

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,562 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 2,006.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 42.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 131.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:FMX opened at $112.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $83.08 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.70.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Economico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.58). Fomento Economico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 2.29%.The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a $2.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a Mexican multinational company active primarily in the retail and beverage sectors. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, FEMSA’s operations span convenience store retailing, beverage bottling and distribution, and related logistics and consumer services. The company’s business model combines high-frequency retail outlets with large-scale beverage production and a regional supply chain network.

FEMSA Comercio, the company’s retail arm, operates a large chain of convenience stores under the OXXO brand and has expanded its retail footprint with complementary formats and services.

