US Bancorp DE Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 344.4% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of MasTec by 253.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $305.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.73. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 1.88. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $310.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.79%.The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $284.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on MasTec

Key MasTec News

Here are the key news stories impacting MasTec this week:

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.