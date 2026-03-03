US Bancorp DE Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi $SNY

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,985 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in Sanofi by 4.7% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Barclays downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

SNY stock opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

