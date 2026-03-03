US Bancorp DE Acquires 5,305 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Celestica were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 102.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Celestica by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

CLS opened at $267.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.54 and a 200 day moving average of $283.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $363.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

In other news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total transaction of $301,938.15. Following the transaction, the president owned 108,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,894,084.70. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total transaction of $30,892,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 12,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,449.28. The trade was a 88.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

