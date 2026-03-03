Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) versus Ridgepost Capital (NYSE:RPC) Head to Head Analysis

Ridgepost Capital (NYSE:RPC – Get Free Report) and Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ridgepost Capital and Uranium Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ridgepost Capital 6.86% 26.05% 11.01% Uranium Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ridgepost Capital and Uranium Royalty”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ridgepost Capital $297.35 million 2.99 $19.50 million $0.18 44.89 Uranium Royalty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ridgepost Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Uranium Royalty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ridgepost Capital and Uranium Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ridgepost Capital 0 1 1 1 3.00 Uranium Royalty 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ridgepost Capital currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.14%. Given Ridgepost Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ridgepost Capital is more favorable than Uranium Royalty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of Ridgepost Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Ridgepost Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ridgepost Capital beats Uranium Royalty on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ridgepost Capital

P10, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-asset class private market solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry in the United States. The company offers private equity, venture capital, private credit, impact investing, and private credit services, as well as primary fund of funds, secondary investment, and direct and co-investments services. It also provides tax credit transaction and consulting services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia. It also holds royalty interests in the Church Rock, Dewey-Burdock, Lance, Roca Honda, Reno Creek, Roughrider, and Michelin Projects. The Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

