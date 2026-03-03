Universal Music Group (UMGNF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $4.0177 billion for the quarter.

Universal Music Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS UMGNF opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. Universal Music Group has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMGNF. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Universal Music Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Music Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) is one of the world’s leading music entertainment companies, engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and brand partnerships. The company’s recorded music division encompasses a roster of major labels—such as Interscope Geffen A&M, Capitol Music Group, Republic Records, Island Records and Decca—and works with a diverse array of artists across genres ranging from pop and hip-hop to classical and jazz. Its music publishing arm, Universal Music Publishing Group, administers and exploits compositions by both established songwriters and emerging talent, providing licensing services for film, television, advertising and digital platforms.

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Universal Music Group operates on a truly global scale with regional offices in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa.

