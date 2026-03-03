Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Lowered to $212.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $212.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UHS. Raymond James Financial set a $270.00 target price on Universal Health Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.21.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $206.26 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $152.33 and a 12-month high of $246.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.34.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.92 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 320.0% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

