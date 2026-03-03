United States Brent Oil Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BNO)

United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,055 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 677% compared to the average daily volume of 522 call options.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 60.7% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.
- Positive Sentiment: Broad supply shock from U.S.-Israeli strikes and Iranian retaliation has disrupted oil and gas exports and forced production stoppages across the Middle East, lifting Brent futures and supporting BNO. US-Israeli war on Iran causes major oil, gas disruptions
- Positive Sentiment: Tanker attacks and effective closure risks in the Strait of Hormuz, plus major insurers dropping war-risk cover, have pushed tanker rates and the oil risk premium sharply higher — a direct bullish input to Brent and BNO. Oil surges for second day, Brent tops $83 after Iran orders Strait of Hormuz closure
- Positive Sentiment: Banks and brokers (RBC, Citi and others) warn of sustained upside — analysts now flag $80–$100+ scenarios if the war and shipping disruption persist, encouraging speculative/allocative flows into Brent exposure like BNO. Oil prices set for $100 if Iran war persists, warns bank
- Positive Sentiment: ETF-specific signals are bullish: BNO recently hit a 52‑week high and traded with much higher volume today, and there was an unusual surge in call-option buying — evidence of elevated investor demand/speculation into Brent exposure. Brent Crude ETF (BNO) Touches New 52-Week High
- Neutral Sentiment: The U.S. is reviewing policy options (including government help for tanker insurance) to ease crude shipments — if implemented this could eventually blunt some shipping-premium upside, but timing and scope are uncertain. US considering oil tanker insurance support to ease Middle East crude shipments, sources say
- Neutral Sentiment: Market structure matters for BNO holders — continued volatility and a move back into contango or steep backwardation will affect roll yields for this futures‑based ETF (not a direct article, but important operational context).
- Negative Sentiment: Oil-driven inflation worries are lifting the dollar and rekindling Fed rate-hike concerns, which can increase volatility and weigh on risk assets; higher rates can also temper demand over time, a medium-term headwind for oil exposure. US Dollar Forecast: DXY Surges as Oil Spike Fuels Fed Rate Hike Fears
- Negative Sentiment: Some downstream demand responses are emerging — major Chinese refiners are cutting runs and some buyers may substitute or delay purchases, which could ease crude pressure if sustained. Chinese refiners begin run cuts as Iran war tightens oil supply
The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.
