United States Brent Oil Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BNO)

United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,055 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 677% compared to the average daily volume of 522 call options.

Institutional Trading of United States Brent Oil Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 60.7% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

United States Brent Oil Fund Stock Up 2.9%

United States Brent Oil Fund Company Profile

Shares of NYSEARCA BNO traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,840,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,583. United States Brent Oil Fund has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $40.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98.

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

