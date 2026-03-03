uniQure’s (QURE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

QURE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

uniQure Stock Down 32.8%

Insider Buying and Selling

uniQure stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $654.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.73. uniQure has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $148,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 211,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,700.18. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $174,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,575.92. This represents a 23.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,588. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Key uniQure News

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

Further Reading

