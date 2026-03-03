uniQure’s (QURE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.
QURE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.
uniQure Stock Down 32.8%
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $148,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 211,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,700.18. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $174,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,575.92. This represents a 23.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,588. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
Key uniQure News
Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 / FY‑2025 results: uniQure reported quarterly results that showed a narrower-than-expected loss per share and company commentary on program progress, providing a modest fundamental positive amid the broader selloff. uniQure 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: uniQure notes it will pursue follow‑up regulatory engagement (plans to request a Type B meeting in Q2 2026) as it evaluates Phase III paths for AMT‑130 — this keeps the program alive but creates timing and cost uncertainty. uniQure Announces 2025 Financial Results and Provides Recent Company Updates
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate governance risk: uniQure disclosed it will fall under the Dutch “large company” regime in 2026, which may reduce direct shareholder control over board appointments — a governance risk that could affect investor sentiment but not near‑term operations. uniQure Faces 2026 Shift to Dutch Large Company Regime
- Negative Sentiment: FDA setback for AMT‑130: the FDA told uniQure that existing trial data are insufficient to support approval and recommended a randomized, sham‑controlled Phase III study for the Huntington’s gene therapy — a major regulatory hurdle that prompted a sharp share decline. This increases development time, cost, and approval risk. FDA tells UniQure study data insufficient for brain disorder therapy application
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and coverage: multiple reports note QURE shares plunged heavily after the FDA guidance, amplifying volatility and raising the bar for recovery. UniQure shares crash 40% as FDA rejects early approval path for Huntington’s gene therapy
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades / lower price targets: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “Neutral” rating with a steeply reduced $9 target and Royal Bank of Canada cut uniQure to “Sector Perform” with an $11 target — both moves signal diminished near‑term upside in analyst views. uniQure Downgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class‑action filings and reminders: several law firms have filed or are soliciting lead‑plaintiff investors over prior disclosures, increasing potential legal exposure and heightening selling pressure. uniQure N.V. Sued for Securities Law Violations
About uniQure
uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.
Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.
