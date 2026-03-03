uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QURE. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.
uniQure Stock Performance
Insider Activity at uniQure
In related news, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $174,319.20. Following the sale, the director owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,575.92. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 25,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $630,592.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,260.04. This trade represents a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,588. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in uniQure by 509.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in uniQure by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in uniQure by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in uniQure by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trending Headlines about uniQure
Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 / FY‑2025 results: uniQure reported quarterly results that showed a narrower-than-expected loss per share and company commentary on program progress, providing a modest fundamental positive amid the broader selloff. uniQure 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: uniQure notes it will pursue follow‑up regulatory engagement (plans to request a Type B meeting in Q2 2026) as it evaluates Phase III paths for AMT‑130 — this keeps the program alive but creates timing and cost uncertainty. uniQure Announces 2025 Financial Results and Provides Recent Company Updates
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate governance risk: uniQure disclosed it will fall under the Dutch “large company” regime in 2026, which may reduce direct shareholder control over board appointments — a governance risk that could affect investor sentiment but not near‑term operations. uniQure Faces 2026 Shift to Dutch Large Company Regime
- Negative Sentiment: FDA setback for AMT‑130: the FDA told uniQure that existing trial data are insufficient to support approval and recommended a randomized, sham‑controlled Phase III study for the Huntington’s gene therapy — a major regulatory hurdle that prompted a sharp share decline. This increases development time, cost, and approval risk. FDA tells UniQure study data insufficient for brain disorder therapy application
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and coverage: multiple reports note QURE shares plunged heavily after the FDA guidance, amplifying volatility and raising the bar for recovery. UniQure shares crash 40% as FDA rejects early approval path for Huntington’s gene therapy
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades / lower price targets: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “Neutral” rating with a steeply reduced $9 target and Royal Bank of Canada cut uniQure to “Sector Perform” with an $11 target — both moves signal diminished near‑term upside in analyst views. uniQure Downgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class‑action filings and reminders: several law firms have filed or are soliciting lead‑plaintiff investors over prior disclosures, increasing potential legal exposure and heightening selling pressure. uniQure N.V. Sued for Securities Law Violations
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.
Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.
