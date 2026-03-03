uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QURE. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $654.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77. uniQure has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $174,319.20. Following the sale, the director owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,575.92. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 25,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $630,592.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,260.04. This trade represents a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,588. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in uniQure by 509.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in uniQure by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in uniQure by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in uniQure by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

