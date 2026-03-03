Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $268.14 and last traded at $267.3240, with a volume of 2687467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 price objective on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.95. The company has a market cap of $158.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.12%.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.