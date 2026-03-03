U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Sold by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,515,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,272 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $314,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,203.20. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USB stock opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.66%.The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

