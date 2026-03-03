Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM Shares Purchased by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 49.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,156,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381,379 shares during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals comprises approximately 1.2% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $33,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFPM. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 100.6% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE TFPM opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of -0.21.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.92 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 61.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFPM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TFPM. The company specializes in providing upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future gold and silver production at discounted prices. By structuring these streaming and royalty agreements, Triple Flag Precious Metals aims to optimize its capital deployment and maintain a predictable cost profile while benefitting from upside in precious metal prices.

Since its formation in mid-2022, Triple Flag Precious Metals has established a diversified portfolio of streaming and royalty assets across a variety of jurisdictions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.