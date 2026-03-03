Trex Company, Inc. $TREX Stake Raised by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,762 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Trex by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 4.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Trex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex stock opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $161.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. Trex had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 16.22%.The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised Trex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Trex from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company’s core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex’s product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

