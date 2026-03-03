Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) CEO Andrew Dakos Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dakos purchased 5,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,677 shares in the company, valued at $127,577.09. This trade represents a 31.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Andrew Dakos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 27th, Andrew Dakos acquired 2,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400.00.
- On Wednesday, February 4th, Andrew Dakos acquired 6,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $36,180.00.
- On Tuesday, February 3rd, Andrew Dakos acquired 10,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $59,700.00.
Total Return Securities Stock Performance
SWZ opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.
Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.
SWZ’s investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.
