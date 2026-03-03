Torex Gold Resources Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 0.5%

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$82.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$30.66 and a 12 month high of C$85.00. The stock has a market cap of C$7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc is a Canadian mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold, copper, and silver from its flagship Morelos Complex in Guerrero, which is currently Mexico’s largest single gold producer.

