Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on March 27th

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.
Tootsie Roll Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Up 1.8%
Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.54.
Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.28 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 11.16%.
About Tootsie Roll Industries
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc is a U.S.-based confectionery company best known for producing Tootsie Rolls and Tootsie Pops. Headquartered in Chicago, the company manufactures a broad range of candy products, including fruit-flavored chews, gummies, mints and gum, under a portfolio of well-recognized brands. Its offerings are sold through mass-market retailers, convenience stores, specialty shops and vending channels.
The company traces its origins to 1896 when confectioner Leo Hirschfeld invented the Tootsie Roll in New York City.
