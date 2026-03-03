Toast (NYSE:TOST) Trading 7.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.64 and last traded at $29.57. 9,923,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 12,174,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Toast from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Toast from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial set a $36.00 target price on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.46.

Toast Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 1.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 5.56%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Toast declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $113,557.14. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 235,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,105,325.66. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $43,598.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,843.86. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 100,856 shares of company stock worth $3,540,449 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 1,555.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 79,968 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Toast by 608.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 155,521.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 178,850 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile



Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST) is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast’s product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

Further Reading

