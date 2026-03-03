ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 172.85% from the stock’s current price.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TDUP

ThredUp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,567. The company has a market cap of $458.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.72. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 39.20% and a negative net margin of 12.18%.The business had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in ThredUp during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ThredUp by 552.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in ThredUp by 32.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ThredUp

Here are the key news stories impacting ThredUp this week:

About ThredUp

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp, Inc operates an online consignment and thrift platform that enables consumers to buy and sell secondhand clothing and accessories. Through its digital marketplace, the company offers curated selections of apparel for women and children, spanning a broad range of brands and styles. Sellers can order a “Clean Out Kit” to send in items they no longer wear, while buyers benefit from discounted prices and a simplified shopping experience powered by ThredUp’s in-house authentication, quality control and logistics capabilities.

In addition to its core consumer-to-consumer marketplace, ThredUp has expanded into business-to-business services with its Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) offering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.