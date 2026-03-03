ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 39.20% and a negative net margin of 12.18%.The firm had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million.

Here are the key takeaways from ThredUp's conference call:

Strong financials: Q4 revenue grew 18.5% YoY and full-year revenue reached $310.8M (+20%), with ~79% gross margins, $14M Adjusted EBITDA (4.4% of revenue) and the company’s first full-year positive free cash flow in 2025.

Q4 revenue grew 18.5% YoY and full-year revenue reached $310.8M (+20%), with ~79% gross margins, $14M Adjusted EBITDA (4.4% of revenue) and the company’s first full-year positive free cash flow in 2025. Customer and supply momentum: New buyer acquisition surged 57% in Q4, active buyers topped a record 1.7M (+30% YoY), items processed hit 21.1M (+17%), and Premium Kits and TikTok Shop early tests meaningfully expanded supply (Premium Kits ~17% of supply; 100k cleanout bags sold, 97% new suppliers).

New buyer acquisition surged 57% in Q4, active buyers topped a record 1.7M (+30% YoY), items processed hit 21.1M (+17%), and Premium Kits and TikTok Shop early tests meaningfully expanded supply (Premium Kits ~17% of supply; 100k cleanout bags sold, 97% new suppliers). Product/AI innovation & Direct Listings: Direct Listings sellers are listing ~10x more items than expected with higher ASPs (> $70), bulk-imports now account for ~50% of new listings, and AI features (search, Daily Edit, Dottie customer agent) are improving conversion, satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Direct Listings sellers are listing ~10x more items than expected with higher ASPs (> $70), bulk-imports now account for ~50% of new listings, and AI features (search, Daily Edit, Dottie customer agent) are improving conversion, satisfaction and operational efficiency. Cautious guidance and risks: Management guided to modest 2026 growth (revenue ~$349–355M, ~13% at midpoint) with Q1 deliberately conservative, expects slight GM range compression to 78–79%, rising CAC and macro/seasonality risks could pressure near-term execution.

TDUP stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $626.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

TDUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ThredUp in the third quarter worth $159,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ThredUp by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp, Inc operates an online consignment and thrift platform that enables consumers to buy and sell secondhand clothing and accessories. Through its digital marketplace, the company offers curated selections of apparel for women and children, spanning a broad range of brands and styles. Sellers can order a “Clean Out Kit” to send in items they no longer wear, while buyers benefit from discounted prices and a simplified shopping experience powered by ThredUp’s in-house authentication, quality control and logistics capabilities.

In addition to its core consumer-to-consumer marketplace, ThredUp has expanded into business-to-business services with its Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) offering.

